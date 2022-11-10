The South Mountain Audubon Society will conduct a bird walk hosted by Eisenhower National Historic Site on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m., according to a society release.
“Join our experts and National Park Service rangers for this free event,” the release reads.
Enter Eisenhower National Historic Site from Business Route 15 (Emmitsburg Road), turn right at the brown sign located about two miles south of the McDonald’s on Steinwehr Avenue.
Follow the signs to Visitor Parking and proceed along the gravel road to the parking area.
The society invites the public to join in as the group explores this new bird-watching area. The walk is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Linette at 717-495-8137.
