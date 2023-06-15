Dearest Home will perform a free, outdoor concert of authentic Civil War-era music, including abolitionist songs as well as traditional Appalachian music Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m. at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move next door to the ULS chapel. Check the website at www.musicgettysburg.org for last minute updates.

