Dearest Home will perform a free, outdoor concert of authentic Civil War-era music, including abolitionist songs as well as traditional Appalachian music Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m. at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move next door to the ULS chapel. Check the website at www.musicgettysburg.org for last minute updates.
Expressive vocals with rich harmonies interweave with sprightly dance tunes, as Dearest Home recreates traditional American music, historically authentic US Civil War-era music and Appalachian music, including selections from the Samuel Bayard Folk Song Collection, Jean Ritchie and the Carter Family, according to the release.
Featured instruments will include fiddle, concertina, whistles, guitar, mountain dulcimer, bass, keyboards, percussion and banjolele. Audience members are encouraged to join the band in singing, clapping and dancing.
Dearest Home debuted in 2011 and has performed at numerous venues in the US and abroad.
Dearest Home released Back to Laurel Hill, Music from the Samuel Bayard Folksong Collection, in October 2015. The band’s debut CD, Dearest Home was released in 2013.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region, according to the release.
The United Lutheran Seminary Chapel is located at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg.
