The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced delays are expected next week on US Route 15 in the Dillsburg area due to paving operations associated with a resurfacing and safety improvement project.

Weather permitting, on Monday, July 10, the contractor will begin working on a section of Route 15 from just north of Golf Course/Range End Road to just south of Glenwood Road, according to a PennDOT release. Work will begin at about 5:30 a.m. and will continue during daylight hours.

