The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced delays are expected next week on US Route 15 in the Dillsburg area due to paving operations associated with a resurfacing and safety improvement project.
Weather permitting, on Monday, July 10, the contractor will begin working on a section of Route 15 from just north of Golf Course/Range End Road to just south of Glenwood Road, according to a PennDOT release. Work will begin at about 5:30 a.m. and will continue during daylight hours.
There will be lane restrictions in place in both directions of Route 15. The southbound pattern will begin near the intersection with Mountain Road (Route 4040) in Dillsburg.
“Due to the high volume of traffic through this area, there could be significant delays, especially during peak hours,” the release reads.
Work primarily includes paving, but also includes milling, and median guide rail and barrier removal. This work is expected to take several weeks to complete.
Once this work is complete, guide rail installation and other finishing work will be performed.
This work is part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County. Motorists may encounter other work within the project limits that may impact traffic.
The project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.
Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company Inc. of New Enterprise, Pa., is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.
This project is expected to be completed in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.