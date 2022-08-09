The 18th Annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival, central Pennsylvania’s premier wine event, will spotlight some of the region’s best live musical acts Sept. 10-11 at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex, according to a Gettysburg Chamber release.
Gates open at 11 a.m., however there is no sampling until noon, according to the release.
Hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, the festival features 21 wineries offering hundreds of Pennsylvania wines, six distilleries and more than 40 food and specialty vendors.
“Whether you love to dance or sit back in your chair to enjoy, the country, pop and rock offerings of the festival suit a variety of tastes,” said Carrie Stuart, chamber president.
The lineup on Saturday, Sept. 10:
12:30-2 p.m. – Corina Rose
Corina Rose is a Central PA country singer-songwriter who recently won the 2021 CPMA (Central Pennsylvania Music Award) for Best Female Country Artist. Rose has opened up for artists such as Lauren Alaina and Lily Rose to name a few and has appeared on local radio stations including Nash FM, Red 102.3, and Froggy 107.7.
When listening to the musical catalogue of the world renowned musical artist D-Bo, you are in for a real treat. D-Bo and his band will captivate any crowd or venue. The band’s diversity in musical selection creates a one of a kind experience with original music and cover songs in the genres of R&B/Soul, Funk, Blues, Neo Soul, Jazz, Alternative, Reggae, Rock, and Pop.
4:30-6 p.m. – The Reagan Years: East Coast’s Original 80’s Tribute Band
Formed in 1996, The Reagan Years has delighted hundreds of sold out crowds in several states. Five talented musicians perform your favorite 80's covers. The Reagan Years are the life of any party.
12:30-2 p.m. – The Thompson Triplets
"The greatest and most mind blowing 80's new wave cover band in the Universe" ~ Galileo
Within the history of mankind there has never before existed such a like totally rad and unstoppable 80's party band, until now. Channeling every ounce of super cool and tasty 80's cheese, The Thompson Triplets roll out all of the new wave hits and then some. With a totally rad live show that delivers thrills, chills, and endless fun for all, these 80's loving rockers always get the ladies dancing and the dudes glancing. So strap yourselves in and let The Thompson Triplets magically whisk you away to a time when Pac Man fever, embarrassing haircuts, and pastel clothes ruled the earth.
Named after the iconic instrumental piece to Boston's Foreplay/Longtime, this band delivers the electric energy of the 70's rock genre. By channeling their passion for the guitar and harmony driven music of the classic vinyl era, they'll have you rocking and reminiscing to the music of Boston, Eagles, Queen, Zeppelin & everything in between.
D.J. Matt Claeys will provide music between performances.
Save now by purchasing tickets in advance. General admission are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Two-day advance tickets are available for wine enthusiasts at $50. All tickets include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited sampling and access to live music. Youth/Designated Driver tickets are $15 and children 12 and under are free. Special pricing is available for groups of more than 20 people.
