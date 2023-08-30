map

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, National Park Service roads west and north of Gettysburg and the East Cavalry area will be repaved. This three-month project will address road surfaces and parking areas that are at the end of their lifespan. Road closures during this phase of paving will largely occur at night. (Submitted Graphic)

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, Gettysburg National Military Park roads west and north of Gettysburg, in the area of the Day 1 battle activity, and the East Cavalry battlefield will be repaved, according to a park service release.

“This three-month project will address road surfaces and parking areas that are at the end of their lifespan,” the release reads.

