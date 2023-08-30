Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, Gettysburg National Military Park roads west and north of Gettysburg, in the area of the Day 1 battle activity, and the East Cavalry battlefield will be repaved, according to a park service release.
“This three-month project will address road surfaces and parking areas that are at the end of their lifespan,” the release reads.
Road closures during this phase of paving will largely occur at night, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday to Thursday, with Friday will be held as a rain date.
“These closures may temporarily interrupt the ability to visit portions of the battlefield while work is ongoing. No work will occur on weekends or federal holidays,” the release reads.
Roads to be repaved at night include:
• Oak Ridge parking area: Sept. 5-7 with striping to follow.
• Eternal Light Peace Memorial parking area: Sept. 5-8 and 10-14. Friday work is required due to the Labor Day federal holiday, with striping to follow.
• North Confederate Avenue: Sept. 14-18 with shoulder work to follow.
• Doubleday/Wadsworth avenues: Sept. 18-20 with shoulder work to follow.
• Buford Avenue: Sept. 20-22 with shoulder work and striping to follow.
• Reynolds Avenue: Sept. 22-26 with shoulder work and striping to follow.
• West End Guide Station parking area: Sept. 26-27 with striping to follow.
• Stone/Meredith avenues: Sept. 27-29 with shoulder work and striping to follow.
• Howard Avenue: Sept. 29 to Oct. 4 with shoulder work and striping to follow.
• Jones-Battalion Avenue: Oct. 4-5.
The roadwork at East Cavalry battlefield will occur during the day and will require full road closures.
• United States Calvary Avenue: Oct. 16-23.
• Confederate Calvary/Gregg avenues: Oct. 23 to Nov. 9.
“Scheduled paving dates are subject to change due to weather or other impacts. Every effort will be made to complete the work as expeditiously as possible as well as minimize disruptions for park visitors,” the release reads.
Full details on the schedule of road work will be made available on the park website and social media platforms as details become available.
