The Adams County Arts Council plans to feature a collection of photographs by the Adams County Photography Club and artwork by Ed Wargo at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, July 1, 5-7 p.m., and is open to the public.
The Adams County Photography Club was founded in 2018. The club met monthly at the Gettysburg Campus of Harrisburg Area Community College until the COVID pandemic closed the campus in 2020.
The club restarted in-person meetings this May, at the Community Room of The Links at Gettysburg on Mason Dixon Road. Search Adams County Photography Club on Facebook for more information.
The club is a group of amateur and professional photographers who meet monthly, study photographic methods and techniques, review basic and advanced photography and occasionally sponsor photo outings in the region.
Works by Ted Scarpino, Vicki Sanders, Dr. Charlie Marley, Andrew Hansen, John Eline and Donald Borock will be featured in this show scheduled for the Reception Hall.
Ed Wargo’s artwork will be exhibited in the studio at the arts center. He studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the Delaplaine Art Center, and with Kathy Mabius.
Wargo participated in several juried and solo exhibitions, recently receiving an honorable mention for a work exhibited at the Hanover Arts Guild.
“Although I pursued a career in healthcare, art has always been an important part of my life. Painting has provided a space into which I become totally absorbed. I feel I leave a part of me in every painting; as Picasso once said, ‘my inner self is bound in my canvas,’” Wargo said.
For more information about The Photography Club and Ed Wargo, and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
