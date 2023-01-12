The Biglerville Garden Club’s Memorial Scholarship fund is offering scholarships for the 2023-2024 college term, according to a release from the club.
“We look forward every year to reading applications and are amazed at the caliber and bright students that apply,” the release reads.
Criteria for scholarship eligibility from Biglerville Garden Club is the student’s major. It should be in the field of horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, conservation, ecology, botany, plant pathology, floral design, forestry, consumer science or related subjects.
Applicants must reside in Adams County.
Good academic standing, community service, club activity, and participation in extracurricular activities will be taken into consideration, as well as financial need.
Applicants should check with their school guidance counselor for applications and a complete list of the scholarship eligibility and submission information. Applications must be submitted by April 14.
