North American energy delivery company, Enbridge, will be the premiere Event Sponsor for the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) eighth annual Tee it Up Fore the Arts golf tournament, scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at The Links at Gettysburg, according to an ACAC release.
Registration for the event begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
“We appreciate when a large company like Enbridge is willing to get involved at the local level, meeting and interacting with the people in the communities they serve,” said ACAC Executive Director Lisa Cadigan.
Enbridge like to support community events, according to the release.
“Enbridge is proud to support the work done by the Adams County Arts Council in making the arts accessible to so many in the community,” said Max Bergeron, Enbridge’s manager of stakeholder relations.
Bergeron recently attended the ACAC’s Annual Meeting to accept an Applause Award on behalf of Enbridge. The company will field two teams at the tournament and has also pledged to support the Annual Jingle Ball in December, according to the release.
Other sponsors for the event include Platinum Sponsor, KVG LLC, and Cart Sponsor, Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers. Sponsorship opportunities for event signage through the Platinum level are available until April 7, and registration is open for teams.
“The tournament promises a fantastic day of outdoor fun complete with great golf, food, drinks, raffles, door prizes, and contests,” the release reads.
Funds raised at the 2023 golf tournament are earmarked to support ACAC programs at the Arts Education Center in downtown Gettysburg and throughout Adams County, which prioritize accessibility for low-to-moderate income youth and their families, seniors, the Hispanic/migrant population, and participants in the new Healing Arts program, according to the release.
Sponsors and players can find more information and register online at www.adamsarts.org.
