tee arts

The 2022 Tee It Up Fore the Arts Tournament winners were, from left, Marty Brennan, Craig Walker, Pete Hull, and Jim Horn. (Submitted Photo)

North American energy delivery company, Enbridge, will be the premiere Event Sponsor for the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) eighth annual Tee it Up Fore the Arts golf tournament, scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at The Links at Gettysburg, according to an ACAC release.

Registration for the event begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

