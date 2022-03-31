As part of United Lutheran Seminary’s annual spring convocation activities, CNN Senior Political Analyst Kirsten Powers, author of “Saving Grace,” will discuss her book on April 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg campus, followed by panel moderated by ULS President Rev. Dr. R. Guy Erwin, featuring Powers, Rev. Dr. Teresa Smallwood and Amy Reumann (director of advocacy for ELCA), according to a release from the seminary.
Powers is a New York Times best-selling author, USA Today columnist, and senior political analyst for CNN, where she appears regularly on Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, and The Lead with Jake Tapper, according to the release. Her writing has been published in The Washington Post, Elle, The Daily Beast, The Wall Street Journal, The Dallas Morning News, The New York Observer, Salon, the New York Post, and The American Prospect online, according to the release.
“We are excited to include Kirsten Powers in our week’s activities. Her nuanced and self-deprecating understanding of navigating through these difficult times in our culture is an example for anyone trying to engage with friend and neighbor,” said Martin Otto-Zimmann, senior director of continuing education. “Her book is inspiring, drawing from many different faiths and resources.”
To register for this and other events, visit the seminary website at uls.edu. Deadline for registration is April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.