Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community’s Memory Care Coach Kim Korge will present three afternoon sessions constituting a thorough orientation for family caregivers and professionals who need a better understanding of neurocognitive disorders.
This series will cover Teepa Snow’s GEMS Model, outlining the progression of dementia, as well as some promising updates in the field of dementia research. Sessions are held in Nicarry Meetinghouse, 1-3 p.m. All are welcome.
The schedule is:
Wednesday, May 11: DFA Certification/Types of Dementia
Wednesday, May 18: Disease Progression/Understanding the GEM Levels
Wednesday, May 25: Current Research/Cognitive Testing/Making a Plan
Registration is required, preferably by May 9. For additional information or to reserve a seat, call Kim at 717-624-5272 or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/basics.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 94 (Cross Keys), less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Directional signs and free parking available.
