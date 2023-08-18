Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) will host its eighth annual Ride for Trails on Saturday, Sept. 23, as a means to raise money for trail development in Adams County, according to a HABPI release.

Three different routes, 13 miles, 24 miles and 40 miles, are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels.

