Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) will host its eighth annual Ride for Trails on Saturday, Sept. 23, as a means to raise money for trail development in Adams County, according to a HABPI release.
Three different routes, 13 miles, 24 miles and 40 miles, are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels.
"All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over picturesque Sachs Covered Bridge," the release reads.
The longer rides also wind through the country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge. All rides end at the rec park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.
The 24- and 40-mile rides will be “show and go,” where riders can depart on their own schedule after check-in, which opens at 8 a.m. The 13-mile ride, which departs at 9:45 a.m., will be guided by HABPI members at a leisurely pace.
Pre-registration and additional details on the ride are available at bit.ly/RFT2023 or via the link on the website at habpi.org. Pre-registration of $40 is open through noon on Sept. 22. Those who register by Aug. 30 will receive a free Ride for Trails T-shirt. Registration on the day of the event is $45.
For those unable to ride during the event, but who would like to help HABPI, donations can be made through the organization's website, or by check made out to HABPI and mailed to HABPI, Attn. M. Bramel, 523 Moritz Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
"Proceeds from the event will support HABPI’s work to develop and maintain trails for biking and walking as well as to promote safe bicycling and walking for the health, recreation, transportation, environment, and economic benefit of the community," the release reads.
