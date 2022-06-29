Miracle-Ear of Gettysburg, part of the nationwide hearing solution franchise, partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation, to provide John Myers, of Gettysburg, the Gift of Sound, life-changing, cutting edge hearing aids and a lifetime of qualifying services, according to a release from the local Miracle-Ear franchise.
The foundation partnered with local franchisee, Julie Beall-McKelvey and her staff to give the Gift of Sound to Myers.
“It can be easy to underestimate the value of hearing; however, it affects nearly every aspect of our lives,” says Beall-McKelvey. “Hearing loss can inhibit everything from the enjoyment of simple pleasures to meaningful relationships, fulfilling work or education and overall wellbeing. That is why the staff at all 34 of our Miracle-Ear locations are happy to donate resources and time to enhance the lives of others.”
The local Gettysburg Miracle-Ear franchise has supported adults and children in Gettysburg for many years, providing hundreds of hearing aids to those in need.
“We’re proud to support better hearing in our community,” said Beall-McKelvey. “When given the chance to improve lives through the gift of sound, we want to ensure every Gettysburg resident has the opportunity.”
Myers, a local Gettysburg resident, struggled with hearing loss for several years, according to the release.
“Communicating with everyone was becoming exceedingly difficult, especially with his wife. He was getting frustrated that he was constantly asking everyone to repeat what they said and was missing all the sounds of nature and the birds singing,” the release reads.
Myers decided to reach out to Miracle-Ear for an evaluation. Miracle-Ear Board Certified Hearing Instrument Specialist Lorrie Black tested Myers and confirmed the need for two hearing aids, but quickly determined that the cost of hearing aids was out of his reach, according to the release.
Black suggested he apply for assistance from the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Myers was approved and fitted with donated hearing aids as well as life-time aftercare, according to the release.
“John is thrilled with his new hearing aids. John is looking forward to enjoying conversations with his wife again and hearing all of the sounds of nature. John is incredibly grateful for the help Lorrie and the Miracle-Ear Foundation has given him with the gift of sound,” the release reads.
More than 48 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, and more than 7 million people who need hearing aids cannot afford them, according to the release.
To speak with a local hearing care professional about hearing loss and the great work that the Miracle-Ear Foundation does in the Gettysburg community, contact Joe at listentolife@hearinginstruments.net
The Miracle-Ear Foundation is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization that has supported underserved adults and children across the country with their hearing healthcare needs for over 30 years. Thanks to the generous support of Miracle-Ear franchise owners and donors across the country, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 34,000 hearing aids to over 18,000 children and adults nationwide.
About the Miracle-Ear
Foundation
Since its founding in 1990, Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 34,000 hearing aids to over 18,000 children and adults nationwide, who could otherwise not afford them. Through the generous support of Miracle-Ear franchise owners and donors, the foundation delivers life-changing services, bringing the gift of sound to an increasing number of people in need each year. For more information, visit www.miracle-earfoundation.org.
About Miracle-Ear
Miracle-Ear offers free hearing tests at its more than 1,500 franchised locations across the U.S. To find a store near you or to take a simple test to determine if you could benefit from a free hearing check-up, please visit miracle-ear.com.
