Hollabaugh Bros. Farm is planning a Kids’ Night Farm Olympics on July 23, 6-8 p.m., according to a release from the family-owned farm business.
An evening of farm-themed events for youngsters is planned at a cost of $5 per child, parents are free, according to the release. No registration is required. Admission price includes ice cream, lawn games, board games, music, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.