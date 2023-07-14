Author Janine Summers Miller and illustrator Susan Benigni-Landis will team up for a book reading and signing of their new work, “Goodbye Yellow House,” at Reader’s Cafe, 125 Broadway Hanover, Pa., on Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a release from the team.

There will be a story at 11:30 a.m. with the author reading the book.

