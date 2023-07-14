Author Janine Summers Miller and illustrator Susan Benigni-Landis will team up for a book reading and signing of their new work, “Goodbye Yellow House,” at Reader’s Cafe, 125 Broadway Hanover, Pa., on Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a release from the team.
There will be a story at 11:30 a.m. with the author reading the book.
The story is based on actual events that occurred in August 1996. The story begins with a family who finds a lovely house in a small town. As the seasons pass, they are troubled by an empty house not far away. News spreads that the house is to be torn down and on the eve of the demolition, the mother finds a way to turn a sad day into something special.
Both author and illustrator have retired from Pennsylvania public schools, prior to collaborating on this book. Miller was born and raised in Chambersburg, Pa. Her first children’s book, “Three Wishes for Wilbur,” was published in 2018.
This book was set in and around the historic Wilbur Chocolate Factory and Lititz Springs Park, in Lititz, Pa. Both books contain special take-aways for children and adults alike, appreciating things around us and recognizing the importance of preserving our local treasures.
Benigni-Landis is a Pennsylvania artist and has been involved in art throughout her life, whether drawing, painting, working in clay or teaching and counseling through art. With 64 years of teaching between them, the author and illustrator hope to encourage children to be imaginative, instill in them a sense of morality, and to recognize the importance of preserving, repurposing and appreciating old things.
