In photo at left, Lowe’s of Chambersburg made a donation to the Adams County Library System to help brighten the children’s area of the building. Library personnel shown with the Lowe’s representative are, from left: Emily Windover, children’s specialist; Theresa Buchheit, children’s specialist; Laura Goss, executive director; Pamela Hartzok, Chambersburg Lowe’s Improvement Store manager; George Matthew, youth services coordinator; and Dawn Smith, development officer.
George Matthew, library youth services coordinator, shows off the revamped children’s area of the library to Pamela Hartzok, Chambersburg Lowe’s Improvement Store manager, and Laura Goss, executive director of the library system.
Submitted Photo
Kate Quinn paints creatures on a pillar in the children’s section of the Gettysburg branch of the Adams County Library System.
Submitted Photo
When George Matthew started as the Gettysburg Library youth services coordinator three years ago, he began looking for opportunities to bring more color to the department’s beige walls, according to a release from Dawn Smith, library development officer.
Artwork, paint and supplies weren’t a budgeted item, so he had to find businesses and artists willing to share their resources and talents to help improve the environment for the youngest readers of Adams County.
