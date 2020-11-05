When George Matthew started as the Gettysburg Library youth services coordinator three years ago, he began looking for opportunities to bring more color to the department’s beige walls, according to a release from Dawn Smith, library development officer.

Artwork, paint and supplies weren’t a budgeted item, so he had to find businesses and artists willing to share their resources and talents to help improve the environment for the youngest readers of Adams County.

