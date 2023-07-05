Adams County

Gettysburg Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner Club at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, provides a free vegetarian or vegan dinner on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. This week’s dinner, on July 6, is bowtie pasta salad with avocado, Karen’s veggie sandwich, fresh peach pie. A love offering is accepted.

