Gettysburg Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner Club at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, provides a free vegetarian or vegan dinner on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. This week’s dinner, on July 6, is bowtie pasta salad with avocado, Karen’s veggie sandwich, fresh peach pie. A love offering is accepted.
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday. July 5, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church with speaker Rev. Herb Sprouse from the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. All men are welcome.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, July 5, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Following the $4 luncheon, the guest speakers will be from Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth. No reservations needed.
Biglerville High School Class of 1960 will meet July 5 at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road. Let Nancy know if you will be attending, email nctyler@embarqmail.com or call 717-359-9514.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., will offer a First Thursday Supper and Worship Service July 6. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Service of the Word at 7:15 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 717-677-6365.
Bingo will be held on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food available to purchase. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
The Cutshall family reunion will be held Sunday, July 9, pavilion #1 at Oakside Community Park, noon to dusk.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s, York Road, on Wednesday, July 5, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is serving a spaghetti dinner with salad and bread or meatball and sausage sandwiches on July 7, 4:30-7:30 p.m., open to the public. For more information, call 717-334-4614. All proceeds will benefit VFW Post 15.
American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., is holding a Bike Week sandwich sale in its parking lot, July 7-8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., pit beef or pork sandwich with chips and beverage, $12, cash only. Open to public.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will gather for at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road, on Tuesday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
Women’s Ministry at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, invites women in the community to a Women of the Bible study on Saturday, July 8, at 1:15 p.m. This week’s lesson features Mary Mother of Jesus. There is a covered dish potluck that precedes the study at 12:15 p.m. All are invited.
Chicken BBQ Fundraiser to benefit the Gorsuch Family is being held on Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ACE Hardware parking lot. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Littlestown ACE Hardware, or the day of the event.
Taneytown Artisan Fest is Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring fine art and crafts for sale, family activities, live entertainment, and food vendors. Admission is free at Taneytown Memorial Park, Md., Route 140 at Park Drive. Call 410-848-7272 for information, or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
