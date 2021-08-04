The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will celebrate the opening exhibitions of summer camp artwork and Lora Christine Vannoy’s mixed media abstractions on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, according to an ACAC release.
Andy Smith’s monoprints will also be featured in the Gallery through August.
