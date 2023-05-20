An Adams County Region of Pa. Lyme Resource Network has formed to support local residents who suffer from Lyme disease, and to educate the community about this disease.
The Adams County Lyme Disease Support Group will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 7-8:30 p.m., at New Horizon Café, 5413 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford.
At the meeting, the group will have an opportunity to learn more about Lyme disease resources and meet others whose lives have been impacted by Lyme disease. There will be an opportunity to meet Eric Huck, president of the state network, and discuss upcoming events.
Adams County Lyme support group will meet regularly the fourth Tuesday of each month, 7-8:30 p.m. Email AdamsLyme@palyme.org for more information.
