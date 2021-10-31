Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars Board of Directors recently met to kickoff the 2021-22 school year by welcoming new board members, Julie Keyser and Kristen Nelson.
This year’s officers include Steve Heidecker, president; Laura Geesaman, vice president; Lisa Burt, secretary; and Sandy Moyer, treasurer. The board set a goal of adding three Gettysburg Area High School Alumni classes to establish scholarships to help the Class of 2022 reach their educational goals.
