Sharks swim team members include, from left, front row, Finn Clarke, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner, and Zach Tipton; back row, Val Clabaugh, Zoe Stagg, Head Coach Megan Maslowski, Samantha Lawler, and Morgan Bishop. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg YWCA Sharks swim team is in Charlotte, N.C., competing in a national-level invitational swim meet through April 2, according to a release issued by Kristen Nelson, a volunteer with the team.

The Sharks swimmers have participated in this meet most years since the 1990s.

