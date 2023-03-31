The Gettysburg YWCA Sharks swim team is in Charlotte, N.C., competing in a national-level invitational swim meet through April 2, according to a release issued by Kristen Nelson, a volunteer with the team.
The Sharks swimmers have participated in this meet most years since the 1990s.
“The SunKissed Junior/Senior Championships provides swimmers with an opportunity to participate in a higher level of competition with teams from several different states, including Illinois, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Maryland,” the release reads.
Swimmers must meet minimum qualifying times to be eligible to participate and may swim up to seven individual events, which include all different lengths and strokes.
“This year, the Sharks have eight swimmers who have qualified to swim at the meet — Morgan Bishop, Val Clabaugh, Finn Clarke, Samantha Lawler, Sam Nelson, Zoe Stagg, Zach Tipton, and Zach Turner,” the release reads.
Head Coach Megan Maslowski, who participated in the meet herself while swimming for the Sharks in the 1980s and 1990s, will be on deck to coach these swimmers throughout the four-day competition.
The full Sharks team, with a roster of 98 swimmers, just wrapped up an undefeated season in which it earned the title of Division Champions in the Central Pennsylvania Aquatics League.
The Sharks swim team will begin the summer season in May.
