The 38th Annual Adams County 4-H/FFA Junior Livestock Sale took place July during the South Mountain Fair near Arendtsville.
Participants “worked diligently throughout the spring and summer raising animals to show at the fair,” according to Adams County Penn State Extension of Adams County 4-H & Youth Livestock Educator Alexis Lansford.
“Exhibited were 18 market goats, five market lambs, eight market swine, eight dairy beef feeders, three dairy beef steers, and 15 steers,” Lansford wrote in a news release.
Goats: The grand champion owned by Autumn Feeser, 4-H member from New Oxford, was purchased by Crabb’s Tropical Treat, Hanover and Friends of Autumn Feeser. The reserve grand champion, exhibited by Casey Zirk, 4-H member from Littlestown, was purchased by Crownstone Equipment. The champion buyer banner was sponsored by Hoke Mills, the member banner by the Zirk family, the reserve champion buyer banner by the Shorb family, and the member banner by Feeser’s Farm.
Sheep: Montana Speelman, 4-H member from York Springs, exhibited the grand champion market lamb. It was purchased by Wags Brothers. Banners were sponsored by Wilt Fencing and Pole Building LLC, Aspers, and Rick Crouse and family, Biglerville. Noah Kuhn, 4-H member from New Oxford, exhibited the reserve grand champion market lamb. It was purchased by Sheppard Farm. Lady and Taylor Body Shop Inc., Gettysburg, sponsored the banners.
Swine: The grand champion market hog, shown by 4-H member Eugene Rentzel, Gettysburg, was purchased by Rooster’s Auto, Buchanan Valley Rod & Gun Club Inc., & Nick’s Mowing. Reserve champion market hog, shown by FFA member Wyatt Shorb, Fairfield, was purchased by Lindsey & Brian Nell, Natasha Zeigler, Robert and Kay Zeigler, Doug Miller Construction, Na-Lin Trucking, Wags Brothers, Wayne Nell and Sons, Winard Trucking, JRW Transportation, Wetzel Farms, Spun Gold Boarding, Deffley Family, Briar Patch Farm, TCH Coal Services, and Hoke’s Hill Farms. The champion buyer banner and member banner were sponsored by Feeser’s Hog Farm, the reserve champion buyer banner by Hoke Mills, and member banner by Jason Rentzel.
Dairy beef: Emma Brown, a 4-H member from Gettysburg, exhibited the grand champion dairy feeder steer, which was purchased by Crownstone Equipment. The reserve grand champion dairy feeder steer, shown by 4-H member Claire Long from Hanover, was purchased by York Concrete. Grand champion dairy finished steer honors went to 4-H member Abigail Brown from Gettysburg, who entry was purchased by Jo Bo Farm. The reserve grand champion finished steer, shown by 4-H member, Madylyn McCowen of Gettysburg, was purchased by Shipley Energy. The Adams County 4-H Dairy/Dairy Beef Club sponsored the champion and reserve champion banners.
Beef: Bethany Spangler, 4-H member from Gettysburg, exhibited the grand champion beef steer. It was purchased by CRS Insurance, McCleary Oil, and Starr Insurance. The champion buyer banner was sponsored by Ag Com, the member banner sponsor by Adams County Beef Producers. Casey Zirk, 4-H member from Littlestown, exhibited the reserve grand champion beef steer. It was purchased by TAM Systems. The reserve champion buyer banner was sponsored by Reichart’s Meats, Littlestown, the member banner by Hickory Bridge Farm Restaurant, Orrtanna.
Lansford thanked auctioneer Larry Swartz of Biglerville “for donating your time to support our Adams County youth.”
Thanks also went to Wickard Brothers, LLC, Carlisle; David Bear, Gettysburg; Weikert’s Livestock, Fairfield; and Rippling Run LLC, Red Lion, for providing commercial buyback.
“Thanks as well to the following fitting and showmanship, class sponsors for the beef, swine, goat, and lamb shows during the week: Rentzel Farms, Allegheny Foresters and Consultants, Wendy and Richard Wirt, Heather Swope, Walker Ridge Farm, Doug Miller Construction, Adams County 4-H Swine Club, Mass and Show Feed Supply, Harry & Mary Jane Hilbert, Adams County Beef Producers, Larry Feeser, Jr., Hickory Bridge farm, Ag Com, Reichart’s Meat, Karol, Travis, and Chris Sherman, Stone Ridge Manor, Kevin and Deb Diehl, Emjay Acres, Jason Zirk and family, B Keller Farm and Services, Long’s Plumbing and Heating, and Beaver Concrete Construction. In addition, thanks to all the doners and buyers of the 4-H Beef Club cake and the Renee Clowney memorial basket,” Lansford wrote.
“Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens,” according to the release.
Information is available on the Penn State Extension website atextension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.