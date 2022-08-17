Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) will host its seventh Annual Ride for Trails on Saturday, Oct. 1, to raise money for trail development in and around Gettysburg, according to a HABPI release.
Three different routes are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels: 12 miles; 25 miles; and 40 miles.
All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, then travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over Sachs Covered Bridge.
The longer rides also wind through country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge.
All rides end at the rec park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.
The 25- and 40-mile rides will be “show and go,” where riders can depart on their own schedule after check-in, which opens at 8 a.m. The 12-mile ride, which departs at 9:45 a.m., will be guided by HABPI members at a leisurely pace.
Pre-registration and additional details on the ride are available at https://habpi.redpodium.com/habpis-ride-for-trails-2022. Pre-registration is $35 and is open through noon on Sept. 30. Those who register by Sept. 5 will receive a free Ride for Trails T-shirt. Registration on the day of the event is $40.
“If you are unable to ride with us, please consider making a donation to HABPI via the registration link above or by check made out to HABPI and mailed to 523 Moritz Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, attn. M. Bramel,” the release reads.
Proceeds from the event will support HABPI’s work to develop and maintain trails for biking and walking as well as to promote safe bicycling and walking for the health, recreation, transportation, environment and economic benefit of the community.
