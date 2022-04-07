Orchardist Tad Kuntz received the 2021 Grower of the Year Award from the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania, according to an association release.
This award was presented by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding at the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention in Hershey.
Kuntz is a fourth generation fruit grower. He got his start at a young age while working with his family in their Adams County orchard while still in elementary school.
His early ambition carried through to being an active member in 4-H for over a decade. Upon graduating from Bermudian Springs High School in 1987, Kuntz chose to pursue his passion by attending Delaware Valley College, now known as Delaware Valley University.
Upon his college graduation, Tad accepted the position of orchard and farm market manager at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, where he has worked ever since. Kuntz has been credited with bringing the farm market back from "near death," remodeling and enlarging the market, which today has a booming business and has added a small café and ice cream shop.
During the pandemic when the residents of the Masonic Village were not allowed to leave the campus, he implemented a program to deliver fruits, vegetables and other groceries to folks on the campus.
Kuntz’s early interest in industry participation through 4-H may have played a large role in him getting the job at the Masonic Village, according to the release. When he interviewed for the position, he was surprised to learn the interviewer was a college friend of the Adams County 4-H Agent Jared Tyson, whom he used as a reference on his application.
Being an active member in the apple industry has carried through Kuntz’s career as he has served on the SHAP Board of Directors, 2012-2020, including serving as president in 2017 and 2018. Kuntz now serves as the chairman of the SHAP Extension Committee, succeeding Dave Wenk in 2018.
Kuntz is married to Heidi Boyd, the wedding held at the farm market. He has two daughters and a stepdaughter.
