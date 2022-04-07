Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.