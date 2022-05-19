Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will host a free, virtual Town Hall Meeting on Monday, May 23, 6-7 p.m., according to a CFY release.
The event will take place on Zoom; visit www.cfygettysburg.com for login information.
The meeting is entitled “Youth Voices – Emerging From COVID,” and is the first of a three-part series.
CFY will present the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey data results and trends of Adams County youth, according to the release.
This first event will feature drug and alcohol trends; the second, on June 27, will be on youth mental health; and the third, July 25, risk and protective factors and youth attitudes. All three events will be on Zoom at 6 p.m., and are open to all interested Adams County residents.
According to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency website:
“Since 1989, the Commonwealth has conducted a survey of school students in the 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th grades to learn about their behavior, attitudes and knowledge concerning alcohol, tobacco, other drugs and violence. The ‘Pennsylvania Youth Survey,’ or PAYS, is sponsored and conducted every two years by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The data gathered in PAYS serve two primary needs. First, the results provide school administrators, state agency directors, legislators and others with critical information concerning the changes in patterns of the use and abuse of these harmful substances and behaviors. Second, the survey assesses risk factors that are related to these behaviors and the protective factors that help guard against them. This information allows community leaders to direct prevention resources to areas where they are likely to have the greatest impact.”
Collaborating for Youth worked with the school districts and community agencies in Adams County to analyze this data to understand the unique trends of Adams County youth and to seek out needed services within the area.
Collaborating For Youth is Adams County’s community-based, data-driven coalition that works to support positive youth development and substance-free, positive futures, according to the release.
“For over 20 years CFY has continued to grow by supporting services and engaging new community groups to assure that their coalition is driven by the voices in the community they seek to serve,” the release reads.
CFY is located at the Center for Youth and Community Development on 233 W. High St., Gettysburg. For more information, call Andrea Dolges, CFY’s executive director, at 717-338-0300, or email adolges@cfygettysburg.com.
