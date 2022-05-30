The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of May 24.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
James Clark, 53, of Philadelphia, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle with excessive window tint March 16, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Taylor Lyon, 26, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of possessing a controlled substance by a person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia March 24, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua O’Connor, 24, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving at an unsafe speed, and operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility Dec. 18, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Isaiah Trotman, 30, of Washington, D.C., was charged with one count each of manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and public drunkenness April 28, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jonathan Stix, 22, of Lexington, Mass., was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 10, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Thomas Baker, 54, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, occupying both sides of a roadway, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license Dec. 15, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Thomas Baker, 54, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license Dec. 23, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Lori Bush, 62, of Mount Union, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and failure to stop at a red light Jan. 30, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kara Kelly, 32, of York Springs, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance April 7, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kaleigh Badecki, 28, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and failure to turn off high beams within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle Dec. 16, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
