An area couple faces felony charges relating to alleged health insurance fraud.

Darrell Hamm, 40, and Holly Hamm, 42, of Fairfield, made 38 payments on policies while allegedly knowing checks would be returned for non-sufficient funds (NSF), while Highmark Insurance Company paid more than $130,000 in claims, according to court documents.

