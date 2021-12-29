Pamela Blankenship will address the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB) for the first time on Jan. 3 at the Apple Bin restaurant, according to a release from the prayer breakfast organizers.
Blankenship has been the director of the Adams County branch of the Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) during the last two years, according to the release. Prior to her Adams County efforts, she served as a volunteer and teacher in the Carroll County CEF. She attended Bible college at Dallas Theological Seminary.
