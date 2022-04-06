Six of eight members of the East Berlin Girl Scout troop recently earned their Silver Awards, according to a release from Stephanie Haley, troop leader.
The Silver Award recipients include:
• Greta Haley who installed a pollinator garden and built a mason bee house for the East Berlin Community Park. Along with community members and fellow Girl Scouts, she dug out the area and planted native flowers. She taught younger Girl Scouts about the importance of native flowers and mason bees by creating a program for them. She maintains the pollinator garden each year on Earth Day with support from the community and her fellow Girl Scouts. Haley managed all of this activity through the pandemic which taught her to manage and overcome challenges.
• Leah Talkington organized a trash pickup along the York Rail Trail and invited fellow Girl Scouts to join her. Talkington also organized a bike safety lesson and created a small safety pamphlet for kids. Everyone went on a bike ride after the trash pickup. Talkington emphasized the importance of being aware of your surroundings and how picking up trash helps the environment, especially that picking up trash along places like the Rail Trail prevents it from getting into our water systems.
• Jordan Below, who lives at Lake Meade, noticed there weren’t any pet waste stations. She worked with the board of directors and obtained approval to install a pet waste station near the sports complex. Below learned not only how to work through approval processes with community agencies but also how the community and local government can come together to do good things. Below stayed focused on her goal even when two years of COVID made the process long and challenging.
• Molly Karom created a science day for homeschool youth living in East Berlin. Her program was hosted at the East Berlin Library. She created experiments for the youngsters that were fun and exciting. They made non-Newtonian fluids and talked about the states of matter. Karom enjoys science and did a great job getting other youngsters excited about it as well.
• Abby Foreman loves to play softball, but noticed younger children don’t have the chance to start playing until they are in middle school. Foreman decided to work with her coaches to develop a skills day for younger girls. However, COVID precautions presented many challenges to her original plan. Rather than give up, Foreman pivoted and created an online program and developed a presentation that could be shared with even more girls than she would have originally reached with an in-person clinic.
• Claire Prosser organized a community Christmas present collection for local nursing home residents and elderly shut-ins. She worked with the Adams County Office for Aging to get shut-in information and with a local bus company. She collected so many donations she needed a bus to carry them. She delivered presents to residents at two Gettysburg nursing homes and elderly shut-ins, ensuring all received gifts. Prosser spent time with the seniors, and sang Christmas carols. She highlighted the number of folks in the area who are alone and how to connect with them.
