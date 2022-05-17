WellSpan Health Board of Directors Chair Megan Shreve recently received the Excellence in Governance Award presented by Modern Healthcare magazine.
“The award recognizes influential individuals who foster advancement in culture, mission and performance through their leadership on healthcare organization boards of directors. Shreve is one of only 14 individuals across the country to be named to the 2022 list,” according to a WellSpan release.
WellSpan operates eight hospitals, including WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, and many other medical facilities across south-central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.
“Shreve, who resides in Adams County, is also the chief executive officer of the South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), a nonprofit organization that provides critical human services and community engagement work in the region. She has been actively involved with WellSpan Health since 2010, previously serving on several WellSpan boards, including the Gettysburg Hospital Board and the WellSpan Planning Committee,” according to the release.
“Shreve has been a part of WellSpan Health governance for more than a decade. She became board chair in 2021 and led the evolution of a best-practice governance structure. Since taking the role, she has been a strong advocate for increasing board diversity so that it more closely represents the communities WellSpan Health serves. Today, WellSpan Health’s Board of Directors comprises 17 members, selected through a competency-based assessment and commitment to the mission of the organization,” the release reads.
Shreve’s leadership has guided WellSpan Health to reimagine healthcare in our region, supporting innovative ideas which position the health system as a leader, all while guiding it through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has on the communities.
“Megan’s leadership consistently drives our organization forward to live our vision of being a trusted partner. She has a deep sense of pride in WellSpan Health’s mission to provide exceptional care for all. Her support of a high-performing governance culture and future-focused strategic board leadership has guided WellSpan’s success in South Central Pennsylvania,” WellSpan Health President and Chief Executive Officer Roxanna Gapstur said.
Shreve credited the board for its help and hard work.
“Our diverse and dynamic group of board members brings decades of experience across a variety of fields. They have positioned the health system to make our strategic goals a reality. Being well-connected across our communities has been a vital part of our plan. It ensures we are meeting the needs of individuals right where they are, with resources and programs that help each of us live our best lives,” Shreve said.
This year’s honorees were profiled in the April 18 issue of Modern Healthcare.
“We are thrilled to launch the rebranded Excellence in Governance Awards program with such an esteemed group of honorees. Each of these outstanding directors exemplifies the qualities of excellence in governance: loyalty and service; strategic and innovative vision; and commitment to fostering the values of accountability, diversity, equity and sustainability. They are invaluable assets to the organizations and communities they serve and to the advancement of healthcare. We congratulate and thank them for their leadership and dedication,” Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez said.
