Frederick County Public Libraries (FCPL) and the Town of Emmitsburg welcome the community and alumni of the former Emmitsburg High School to join them in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Emmitsburg Community Center and Emmitsburg High School building on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to an FCPL release.
FCPL and the Town of Emmitsburg will unveil a new wayside sign and visual display to celebrate the history of the building.
The Emmitsburg High School building, on South Seton Avenue, opened its doors for the first time on Sept. 15, 1922. Students in first through 11th grades filled the halls for the next 50 years. At the end of their schooling, graduates were awarded one of the three types of diplomas, academic, agricultural, or general, according to the release.
“The building operated as a high school until 1971, when it transitioned to an elementary and middle school building until the present Emmitsburg Elementary School opened in 1974,” the release reads.
In 1976, the Emmitsburg Community Center opened and became the pilot for the county’s surplus school properties to provide communities with other county services focused on education, recreation, health, library, and senior citizen services.
One of the historical quotes on the new panels’ reads: “This building is an integral part of this community and we would like to keep it this way,” said William Carr, Mayor of Emmitsburg an interview with the Frederick News-Post on August 7, 1992.
“We are excited to celebrate this moment with the Town of Emmitsburg and we are proud to have a space within this historic building which has meant so much to the community,” said Amy Whitney, branch administrator of Thurmont Regional Library and Emmitsburg Branch Library.
Light refreshments will be provided by the Emmitsburg Friends of the Library.
