Frederick County Public Libraries (FCPL) and the Town of Emmitsburg welcome the community and alumni of the former Emmitsburg High School to join them in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Emmitsburg Community Center and Emmitsburg High School building on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to an FCPL release.

FCPL and the Town of Emmitsburg will unveil a new wayside sign and visual display to celebrate the history of the building.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.