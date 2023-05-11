Destination Gettysburg, partnering with Eastern Museum of Motor Racing as part of National Travel and Tourism Week, is hosting an open house and picnic lunch Saturday, May 13, at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing (EMMR) in York Springs.
“This event will highlight one of Adams County’s true treasures and offer residents and business owners a chance to meet the staffs and volunteers of both Destination Gettysburg and the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing,” a Destination Gettysburg release reads.
This free event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include grilled hotdogs, chips, cookies and drinks, as well as a chance for local residents to see the collection of race cars, racing memorabilia and artifacts at EMMR. Everyone is invited.
National Travel & Tourism Week, May 7-13, is a time for communities across the United States to recognize the benefits that travel brings, according to the release.
In Adams County, visitors spend $630 million in the community, support more than 4,500 jobs and generate $70.2 million in federal, state and local taxes.
Destination Gettysburg also uses Tourism Week to welcome community members out to attractions and experiences that are available to local residents as well as out-of-town visitors. The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing is located at 100 Baltimore Road, York Springs, and is accessible via US Route 15, and exiting onto Latimore Valley Road or Old Route 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.