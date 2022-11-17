The Gettysburg Foundation plans to present the 20th annual Remembrance Day Illumination on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Gettysburg National Cemetery.
The commemoration features a luminary candle on all 3,512 Civil War soldiers’ graves. The fallen soldiers’ names are read throughout the evening. Guests may enter the cemetery through the gate at Taneytown Road or the gate at Baltimore Street.
