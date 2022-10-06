Spray paint artwork by Gabe Clarke and fantasy photographic artwork by Melissa Ring will be featured in the reception hall and the gallery at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, during October, with a First Friday opening reception scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m., according to an ACAC release.
It is free and open to the public. A selfie booth offered by Ring will be available.
Sprayscapes, by Clarke, is a collection of works in the Reception Hall, depicting spaces visited by the artist in York, Gettysburg, and Frederick.
“While walking around these towns, I took notes of how buildings and spaces interacted with each other. My finished pieces give the viewer the feel as though the composed space looks like a view from across the street or from the sidewalk,” Clarke said. “My work is about the process as much as the final product. It is my wish for the viewer to think about the ‘how’ it was created as much as the ‘why.’”
Clarkes’ degree in fine arts from York College of Pennsylvania helped him develop his methods and design concepts applied to his spray-painting techniques.
The Enchanted World of Fantasy Portraits, a collection of photographs by Ring, is in the Gallery. Ring loves to empower people through the art of photography. The show features fantasy portraits depicting warriors, wizards, fairies and goddesses, according to the release.
A selfie station will be set up in front of a castle backdrop and attendees are encouraged to wear one of her props and hang out with one of her characters, the Raven King. Ring is a freelance photographer and is known for her high-quality portraits and headshots.
For more information about Sprayscapes, The Enchanted World of Fantasy Portraits,, and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
(0) comments
