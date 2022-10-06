Spray paint artwork by Gabe Clarke and fantasy photographic artwork by Melissa Ring will be featured in the reception hall and the gallery at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, during October, with a First Friday opening reception scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m., according to an ACAC release.

It is free and open to the public. A selfie booth offered by Ring will be available.

