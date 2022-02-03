The route has changed for the Eisenhower Farm Hike planned Feb. 20 by the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force (PFTF).
The event is now to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Sachs Covered Bridge, according to a PFTF release.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 12:44 am
