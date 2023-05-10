Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

The state Senate has approved two bills introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) that would help Pennsylvania military veterans, according to a release from the Senate Republican Communications office.

The first bill would create a loan program to help veterans build or expand their business, while the second bill would help them access programs and services tailored to their needs.

