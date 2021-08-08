As a service for Borough residents and a courtesy for neighboring municipalities, Gettysburg Borough will host a document shredding event on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Borough’s Public Works Building, 457 East Middle Street, Gettysburg. Borough residents may participate free of charge, and residents of nearby municipalities may do so for $2 per box.
In order to keep traffic moving smoothly during the drive-through event, preregistration is required in order to receive a fifteen minute time window appointment. This can be accomplished online at www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling or by calling Judie Butterfield at 717-337-0724 between 8 and 5 on weekdays.
