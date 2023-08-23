The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Aug. 22.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Ashley Acosta, 25, of Steelton, was charged with one count each of fleeing a police officer, child endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to put a child under 4 in a proper car seat, driving on a suspended license, running a red light, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 66 mph, and driving at an unsafe speed June 27, in Huntington Township. The case was waived to county court.
Donald Reinhart, 65, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to use a safety belt, and disregarding a traffic lane June 3, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Daron Oerman, 36, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use a safety belt, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 26, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Edward Welsh, 41, of Claysburg, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a red light, criminal use of a communication device, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver July 7, in Berwick Township. The case was held for county court.
Jessi Keller, 36, of Woodbury, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a communication facility, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver July 7, in Berwick Township. The case was held for county court.
Zaine Grove, 32, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving on a suspended license, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 22, in East Berlin. The case was waived to county court.
