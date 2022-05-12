The select choirs of Central Bucks High School-West from Doylestown are to perform Sunday as part of the Music Gettysburg Series.
The concert is set for 4 p.m. in the chapel of United Lutheran Seminary at 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
Conducted by Interim Director Abigail Marchione, the choirs will present works by Matthew Harris, Moses Hogan, and J. David Moore, and a new commission by Peter de Mets.
The concert is free and open to all, and in keeping with seminary guidelines and CDC recommendations, masks are optional, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
The choirs “comprise an active and high-achieving choral program. West choirs have presented over 500 world premieres in the last thirty years, and they are honored to collaborate with many respected choral composers and conductors. In the 2021-22 school year, the choirs have worked with Dr. Rollo Dilworth of Temple University and Dr. Erica Washburn of New England Conservatory, and they have performed commissions by Peter de Mets and Kim André Arnesen,” the release reads.
Throughout the past 30 years, West Choir has performed from coast to coast in the United States, as well as internationally in Canada and Europe. The choirs have performed in major venues such as the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the Capitol Building, the National Cathedral, and numerous times in The White House in Washington, D.C. The choir has sung several times before the National Tree Lighting Ceremony, which has included major performing artists and Presidents Obama and Trump.
They have performed and collaborated with choral artists in major United States cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, Nashville, and Cleveland. West Choirs traveled to Boston in April of 2022. Throughout the years, the choirs have sung on the campuses of many prestigious universities including Brown, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale, as well as Northwestern University, Temple University, and Westminster Choir College. The Chamber Choir performed at the Princeton Cathedral in January of 2022, according to the release.
West choirs have worked under the batons of world-famous conductors such as René Clausen, Joseph Flummerfelt, Bobby McFerrin, and John Rutter. West Choirs have collaborated for frequent orchestra appearances with groups including the Bucks County Symphony, New England Symphonic Ensemble, and the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The choirs are past recipients of the highest distinctions in choral music; they have been chosen to perform at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, at the Music Educators National Conference Biennial Conference and at the Intercollegiate Male Chorus National Conferences, according to the release.
West choirs have been honored to perform for world dignitaries, as well as amateur and professional musicians across the country.
Marchione is the interim director of choral activities at Central Bucks (CB) High School West. She is an alumna of CB East, another Central Bucks high school, where she was an active participant in the choir program under the direction of E. Scott Teschner and Christopher Villante. She earned her bachelor of music education with a concentration in voice from Elizabethtown College, where she is also working towards a master of music education with a focus in Peacebuilding.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region, according to its release.
Information is available at 717-339-1334 and www.musicgettysburg.org or by email at info@musicgettysburg.org.
