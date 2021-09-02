The Army Heritage and Education Center will host a Carlisle Barracks-Cumberland County Commemoration for Sept. 11, 2001, to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago, first responders and military and veterans who served that day and since then, families who have lost loved ones; and federal, state, and local employees who have dedicated themselves in the past 20 years to safeguard fellow citizens, according to a release issued by Robert Martin, public affairs specialist, U.S. Army War College.
All are invited to a ceremony to honor patriotism and honor victims and responders, then and since then, in defense of freedom, for the United States and its allies and partners on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center at 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle, according to the release.
