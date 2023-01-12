Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

In the first meeting of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee since Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) was appointed to serve as chairman, the elected officials voted on Tuesday to advance two bills to benefit veterans and recognize strategic allies abroad.

Senate Bill 126 would exempt 100% of a veteran’s federal disability compensation benefits or pension from income calculations for commonwealth programs. It also would extend the exclusion of the veteran’s compensation benefits to his or her unmarried surviving spouse.

