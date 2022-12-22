The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Nov. 4.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Everett Potts, 29, of Gardners, was charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 23, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Eric Davis II, 35, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, simple assault, harassment with no legitimate purpose and disorderly conduct Oct. 14, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Benjamin Frank, 39, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10-.16, careless driving and operating a vehicle without inspection July 10, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Wheeler, 50, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, driving with a BAC greater than .16 and driving without rear lighting July 22, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Grace Marshall, 45, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Aug. 8, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
