The Gettysburg Community Concert Association has postponed the Tuesday, Oct. 27, Beau Soir Ensemble concert to an undetermined date due to pandemic restrictions.
Updated: October 22, 2020 @ 1:02 am
The Gettysburg Community Concert Association has postponed the Tuesday, Oct. 27, Beau Soir Ensemble concert to an undetermined date due to pandemic restrictions.
