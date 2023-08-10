The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will offer a public event at its Observatory at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York, on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to a YCAS release.
Solar and Radio Astronomy is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a Telescope Clinic, and How to Buy a Astronomical Telescope presentation 1-2 p.m.
Society member, Kerry Smith, will present the radio astronomy portion of the event as well as give attendees a peek into the future of the society’s radio astronomy endeavors.
“Radio astronomy is the study of unseen radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visible light. By using radio astronomy, we are able to study astronomical phenomena that are otherwise invisible,” the release reads.
There are some things people need to know before buying an astronomical telescope. There are many pitfalls in buying a new telescope and much to consider before making that investment.
“To help get you started properly, the York County Astronomical Society is offering a How to Buy an Astronomical Telescope to provide information and advice regarding how to buy your first optical astronomical telescope. This presentation will begin at 1 p.m. sharp,” the release reads.
Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and the experts will help between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
While this event is free and open to the public, a donation helps continue bringing astronomical events to York County and surrounding areas.
If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screen astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled.
In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit our Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).
