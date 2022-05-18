WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has been ranked among the top five hospitals in Pennsylvania for stroke care, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. The hospital is also a recipient of the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award, according to a WellSpan release.
“We are honored that Healthgrades has recognized our healthcare professionals at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital with this award, as it is further proof of our dedication to providing the highest quality care for our patients,” said Michael Seim, MD, senior vice president and chief quality officer at WellSpan Health. “This top ranking inspires our team to continue to provide our patients throughout with exceptional, affordable and safe care close to home.”
To achieving the top five ranking of all hospitals in Pennsylvania, Healthgrades evaluated Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance, according to the WellSpan release. The ranking for stroke care recognizes hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in the care and treatment of stroke.
“Being ranked in the top five in Pennsylvania for stroke care is a testament to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s continued commitment to top quality care. The hospital has much to be proud of as their deep medical expertise has built a track record of delivering positive outcomes for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science for Healthgrades. “For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed healthcare decisions. Patients can feel confident knowing that they have access to top ranked care for stroke care at WellSpan.”
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital was also recognized by Healthgrades with the Pulmonary Care Excellence Award, Critical Care Excellence Award for a fifth year in a row (2018-2022), the release reads.
Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology.
To learn more about the services offered at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, visit https://www.wellspan.org/offices-locations/wellspan-gettysburg-hospital/.
