Natural gas customers in Orrtanna will benefit from a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania pipeline replacement project that will ensure the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas to them for years to come, according to a release issued by the gas provider.
As a part of this infrastructure replacement project, a small section of Old Route 30 between Buchanan Valley Road and Spigot Valley Road will be closed starting Sept. 25, according to the release.
"The closure is expected to last for approximately two weeks," the release reads.
Signs have been placed indicating the closures and the approved detours.
"Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours," according to the release. "Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions."
Information on Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania’s commitment to safety, including the importance of calling 811 before you dig, home and appliance safety, and steps to take if you smell natural gas can be found at www.columbiagaspa.com/safety.
