Natural gas customers in Orrtanna will benefit from a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania pipeline replacement project that will ensure the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas to them for years to come, according to a release issued by the gas provider.

As a part of this infrastructure replacement project, a small section of Old Route 30 between Buchanan Valley Road and Spigot Valley Road will be closed starting Sept. 25, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.