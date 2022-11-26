Adams County
Church Women United will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m., at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Whitney Myers, guest pianist, will lead singing of Christmas carols and presenting stories. Appetizers and desserts will be provided by members. special welcome to newcomers.
Bendersville
The Bendersville Lutheran Parish is hosting its fifth annual Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church parking lot, 126 Church St. All are invited. There will be animals, hot chocolate, goodie bags, and carols. If rain or snow, the event will be cancelled.
East Berlin
Christmas Shoppe at the East Berlin Area Community Center, 405 North Ave., is open with a gymnasium full of holiday items, including Christmas trees for sale; hours are the same as the Thrift Shoppe. Christmas Shoppe closes at noon on Monday, Nov. 28. All items individually priced. Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 3 and Christmas Festival is Friday, Dec. 9.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitors Center, 1195 Baltimore Pike, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 to walk in the area. Lunch at the Dairy Queen at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The American Legion Auxiliary Craft and Vendor Show is Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local crafters and vendors, at 528 E Middle St., presenting baked goods and Christmas flowers.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg Garden Club needs greens for its annual sale. Frazier fir, juniper, Leyland cypress, cedars, yews, arborvitae, holly, southern magnolia, white pine, boxwood, and blue spruce are required. Donations can be dropped off at the Gettysburg Fire Hall Monday or Tuesday, Nov. 28-29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or call Joan Horak at 717-357-5615 for pickup. Proceeds from the sale support club projects and scholarships.
The public is invited to “Come to the Manger,” a special Advent Program filled with music, carol singing, scripture readings, and prayer, Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Refreshments following the service.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, will host bingo on Sunday, Nov. 27. Doors open at 12 noon and bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive and guaranteed jackpots, 20 regular games and small games of chance. Limited food menu. Call Mitch at 717-398-1668 or Dawn at 717-353-9413 for more information.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg is sponsoring its fourth annual Tractor & Tinsel Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 10. Vendors all day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; breakfast buffet, 8-11 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; cake decorating, 1-2 p.m., ages 12 and under; pet visits with Santa, 2-3- p.m.; lighted tractor parade, 6 p.m., and visits with Santa after the parade. Donations to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals appreciated.
New Oxford
Immaculate Conception Church will hold its annual Christmas Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event features a breakfast, fill a box with homemade cookies, and homemade soups. Sale will be held in our ICC Parish Center at 101 N. Peter St. Thrift shop open.
The New Oxford Lions Club Orange Car will be in the square from Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 17. The hours are Sundays 12-4 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be sell fresh Florida fruit, gift baskets, and Amish brooms. Payment by cash or check only.
