The YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County Board selected Melissa Leathery as its next chief executive officer, effective Aug. 7, according to a release from the organization.
“On behalf of the YWCA Board of Directors of Gettysburg and Adams County, we are privileged to welcome Melissa to the position of chief executive officer,” said board President Lyne Aurand. “We are excited to work with Melissa, who brings much experience with her. We look forward to focusing on growing our mission and programs with Melissa’s vision and leadership. Together we will bring about meaningful, positive change for all in our community.”
Leathery is a licensed social worker with 27 years of experience in the behavioral health field. She is skilled in leadership/culture, strategic planning, child development, mental health, advocacy, and networking and previously served as president and CEO of Hoffman Homes for Youth, a nonprofit organization where she spent most of her professional career in multiple roles.
She has a clinical background and has worked primarily in the mental health field with children/adolescents.
“Under her guidance, YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County aims to continue its mission of empowering women and eliminating racism. She brings her leadership skills, commitment, and passion for wellness to the organization and the community,” the release reads.
She looks forward to joining the Gettysburg community while leading the organization in program enhancement, community awareness, and overall growth to support the mission.
“I am both honored and excited to have this opportunity to lead such an amazing organization and advance the mission of the YWCA,” said Leathery. “This nonprofit organization is a tremendous asset to the community, and there are skilled employees ready to make something great turn into excellence. As the website consistently states, ‘Bring about meaningful change in yourself and in your community,’ which is something I plan to embrace.”
Nancy Lilley, longtime YWCA advocacy director, will continue as interim CEO until Leathery arrives, at which time she will resume her previous leadership role. In making the announcement, the board thanked Lilley for her many years of service to the YW, particularly for her crucial guidance since accepting the interim position in early February.
