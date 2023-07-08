Melissa Leathery

Leathery

The YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County Board selected Melissa Leathery as its next chief executive officer, effective Aug. 7, according to a release from the organization.

“On behalf of the YWCA Board of Directors of Gettysburg and Adams County, we are privileged to welcome Melissa to the position of chief executive officer,” said board President Lyne Aurand. “We are excited to work with Melissa, who brings much experience with her. We look forward to focusing on growing our mission and programs with Melissa’s vision and leadership. Together we will bring about meaningful, positive change for all in our community.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.