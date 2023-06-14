On the evening of March 24, 1921, the residents of Gettysburg anxiously awaited the arrival of a train that was headed west. Nearly 60 years before, they had awaited an incoming train that was carrying President Abraham Lincoln, who was coming to town to speak at the dedication of the Soldier’s National Cemetery. Now, once again, a train was bound for Gettysburg with an important mission that was directly related to the hallowed ground on Cemetery Hill. Unlike Lincoln’s train in 1863, however, this train in March 1921 was a funeral train. It was carrying the remains of the first man from Adams County, Pennsylvania to die during “the war to end all wars.”

Born on Oct. 11, 1892 (his exact birthdate is disputed, but according to census records, he was born in 1892), on a farm west of Gettysburg, Albert Lentz spent his early years in and around the town of Gettysburg. His parents, Israel and Susannah Lentz, moved into the town when Albert was young, living at several locations, one of which was near the building used by Robert E. Lee as his headquarters during the Battle of Gettysburg. Lentz attended public school in Gettysburg, and when he was old enough, he began working in the town, both at the Gettysburg Rolling Mills and the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad. In 1910, according to census records, Albert was one of seven children living with Israel and Susannah, the oldest being 22 and the youngest being three. In 1914, at the age of 21, Lentz left Gettysburg, setting out for new surroundings in Columbus, Ohio. There, he found employment as a chauffeur. He remained in Columbus until enlisting in the Army in 1917, a pivotal year in American history.

Written by Ranger Daniel Vermilya of the Gettysburg National Military Park, this is a reprint of the article which originally appeared in the Sept. 25, 2015, Blog of the Gettysburg National Military Park, reprinted here with permission from the Gettysburg National Military Park.

