The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, named one of the 25 Best Outlet Shopping Malls in the USA in 2023, announces a variety of new and unique retail, dining, and entertainment brands that are now open or coming soon, according to a release from the mall.
“These new additions join other locally owned businesses that have recently opened at The Outlet Shoppes, including SWIT Sports, Chicken Hill Distillery, Fiesta Mexican Grill, Fly By Night, Generations of Furniture, and Purple Piggy Toys & Gifts,” according to Linda Wellborn, general manager and marketing director. “We are excited to offer the community and tourists a unique shopping experience.”
• Blessing Pizza in the food court.
Eat like an Italian. Local family-owned Blessing Pizza offers a mouthwatering menu featuring fresh ingredients masterfully prepared with love and meant to be shared.
• Dough & Arrows Gourmet Ice Cream and Edible Cookie Dough in the food court.
Dough & Arrows is a delicious new take on the traditional ice cream shop. They have taken a beloved favorite and made it even better by introducing other unique treats like edible cookie dough, cheesecakes, pies, and more.
• Gettysburg Smoothie Co., Suite 640.
Gettysburg Smoothie Co. It is a family-owned company offering delicious healthy smoothies, açaí bowls, a full coffee menu, and more.
• Wandering Hare Bookstore, Suite 920.
Wandering Hare Bookstore is an independently owned bookstore that carries best-selling books, puzzles, games, and collector’s items for all ages.
• The Primitive Daughter, Suite 450.
The Primitive Daughter is a family-owned and operated business specializing in helping you make your house a home. You will find a little bit of everything from handmade one-of-a-kind dolls and pillows to signs, flags, and decals. Popular items include candles, their Super Scented Potpourri, and fun finds for four-legged fur babies.
• Bargain Bin, Suite 450.
Family Bargain Bin offers apparel, food, health & beauty, home, housewares and more. Shoppers will enjoy a wide assortment of big brands and significant savings.
• Spirit Halloween, Suite 490.
The world’s biggest Halloween retailer returns to The Outlet Shoppes just in time for spooky season. With a vast selection of costumes, decorations, animatronics, and all fhings Halloween, it’s so much fun it’s scary.
Gettysburg Performance Gym, Suite 560. Gettysburg Performance Gym is a family-owned 24-hour fitness facility offering traditional cardio, free weight, cable equipment, powerlifting, and functional training equipment. GPG is an open gym accepting new members and walk-ins. Their team of personal trainers assists clients of all ages and capabilities in one-on-one or couple’s sessions.
Emerald & Onyx Luxury Salon, Suite 410. Emerald + Onyx is a salon like you’ve never experienced before. Say goodbye to being rushed and double booked and hello to being the center of attention. Signature luxury services have been created with the intention of providing an immersive, relaxing experience and high-quality results. You can be as spoiled as you choose with an almost endless list of amazing upgrades like mini-facials and red light therapy. Even the simplest services will be the most relaxing part of your day because true luxury is all about the experience.
Etheric Connections Crystal Shop and Natural Food Store, Suite 830. Etheric Connections Crystal Shop and Natural Food Store is your one-stop shop for living the mind, body, and spirit lifestyle. Locally owned and operated, the staff is knowledgeable in creating a happy, healthy life in the present moment.
Rebel’s Roost Antique Emporium, Suite 330. Rebel’s Roost opened in 2012 and has become one of the area’s premiere antique venues offering a vast selection of antiques, primitives, vintage, Victorian, railroad memorabilia, militaria, jewelry, coins, ephemera, linens, quilts and more. Shoppers will enjoy treasure hunting in the 4,000-square-foot store, as well as the monthly Outdoor Market held April through October each year at The Outlet Shoppes.
Gettysburg Jewelry Repair, Suite 650. Gettysburg Jewelry Repair is your neighborhood jeweler. The place where you come to have your jewelry repaired, get a new watch battery, or just stop in to say hello and look around. Building relationships with their clients, who trust precious possessions and family heirlooms in their hands, is of the utmost importance. Services and items include jewelry repair, custom design, remounts, gold buying, watch batteries, and estate sales.
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, a 2023 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave Winner, is located in historical Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, featuring top-tier name-brand stores, including Michael Kors, Under Armour, American Eagle, Adidas, Talbots, Bath & Body Works, Columbia Sportswear, Vera Bradley, Old Navy and more. The center is located off Route 15. For more information, visit www.theoutletshoppesatgettysburg.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
