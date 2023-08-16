The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, named one of the 25 Best Outlet Shopping Malls in the USA in 2023, announces a variety of new and unique retail, dining, and entertainment brands that are now open or coming soon, according to a release from the mall.

“These new additions join other locally owned businesses that have recently opened at The Outlet Shoppes, including SWIT Sports, Chicken Hill Distillery, Fiesta Mexican Grill, Fly By Night, Generations of Furniture, and Purple Piggy Toys & Gifts,” according to Linda Wellborn, general manager and marketing director. “We are excited to offer the community and tourists a unique shopping experience.”

