The bake sale to beat malaria being held by Henry Russell, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, has been postponed because of rain to Sunday, Oct. 9., 12-4 p.m., on the square in Gettysburg, in front of the Blue & Gray. Baked goods will be offered on a pay as you wish basis. All proceeds will be donated to United to Beat Malaria.
Historic Gettysburg-Adams County’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The warehouse is located at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (state Route 116), Gettysburg.
Life Chain will be held at the square in Gettysburg on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2:30-3:30 p.m., rain or shine. Signs to hold during this hour of silent prayer and witness can be picked up at the southwest quadrant of the square.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet Oct. 4, at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library at 6 p.m., for a workshop to create a seasonal centerpiece from pumpkins and succulents. If desired, bring your own glue gun. Cost to be determined. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
St. Joseph the Worker Church 19th Annual Golf Tournament, four-person Scramble, $55 per golfer, $220 per team, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. Shot Gun Start, at Meadowbrook Golf Course, Gettysburg. To register or for more information, contact Jeff Small at 717-334-8542 or the church at 717-334-2510.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Thursday special is wings. To go orders welcome 717-334-4614. Friday special is schnitzel (pork cutlet), buttered noodles, glazed carrots, roll, and dessert.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Hoss’s on York Road. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1952 will meet at the Hunterstown Diner at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 for a breakfast gathering. Spouses are invited.
Plant sale, Thursday, Sept. 29, 9-11:30 a.m. at Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel, 95 Presidential Circle, open to the public during the fall meeting of the American Rhododendron society, hosted by the Mason Dixon Chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.